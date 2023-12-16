DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (BATS:TSOC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (BATS:TSOC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 8.90% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 5.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of TSOC remained flat at $30.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (TSOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSOC was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

