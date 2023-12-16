DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 1.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:BJAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. 17,310 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

