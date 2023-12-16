Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPS

Digital Turbine Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.