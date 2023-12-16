DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $21.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

