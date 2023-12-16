Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 854,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,196,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 109,926 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 903,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

