Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.31

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 193218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,986,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.