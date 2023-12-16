Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 8.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,646,000 after buying an additional 531,528 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 177,862 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 954,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,572. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.