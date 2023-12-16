Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 57.1% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $180,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 1,672,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

