Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,707,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,079 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 38.3% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned 1.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $228,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,246. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

