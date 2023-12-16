Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.67

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 358745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,443,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

