Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.98

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 104186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

