Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Boosted by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.88. 538,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

