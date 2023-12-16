Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Rockwood Wealth Management LLC

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.88. 538,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,722. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.