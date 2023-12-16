Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Dine Brands Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 1.24% of Dine Brands Global worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:DIN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.34. 600,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

