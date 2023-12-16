Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.80

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.80 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.32), with a volume of 10154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Directa Plus Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of £18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -466.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

