Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $91.30

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $91.30, but opened at $100.48. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $107.39, with a volume of 1,173,782 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $801.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

