Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.25

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 36659315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 95.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 122.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $235,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

