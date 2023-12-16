Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.50

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 11447136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 259,287 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

