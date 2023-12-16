Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 734,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of BEVFF stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.18. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

