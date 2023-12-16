Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 734,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Stock Performance
Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.