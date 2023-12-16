Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

