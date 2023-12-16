Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

