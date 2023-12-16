DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DLY stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 796,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 49,654 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

