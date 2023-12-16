DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
DLY stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
