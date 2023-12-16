Drew Clark Sells 18,000 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Drew Clark sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.19, for a total value of C$75,420.00.

Shares of CVE MTA opened at C$4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$388.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.95.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 223.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

