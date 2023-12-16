Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 28th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

DPG stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

