DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,580,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

