Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 404,529 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $12,309,817.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,362,841.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 1,249,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,937. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.00, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.