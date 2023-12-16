Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 37,500 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,773,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,937. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

