Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 156,183 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.6 %

Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

