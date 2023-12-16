DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,347. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,220,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,037.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,519 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 437,593 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 148,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

