Dynatrace Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,816 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,591 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,856,904 shares of company stock valued at $457,742,837. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,232,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.0 %

DT opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.