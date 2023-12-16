Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $202,169. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.