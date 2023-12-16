Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Noble Financial currently has a $52.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

