Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.31

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $196.31 and last traded at $195.69, with a volume of 47822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

