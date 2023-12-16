East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu Sells 1,000 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

EWBC stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Get Our Latest Report on EWBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.