East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu Sells 1,000 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %
EWBC stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
