Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.11

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 2272822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on EC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

