El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

