Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.22% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,456,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.