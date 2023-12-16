Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $206.68 and last traded at $206.68. 4,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 27,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.42.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

