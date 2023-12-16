Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,889 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

