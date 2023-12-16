Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,889. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,527 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 354,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,818 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,512 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

