Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.45

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 345574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Element Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,075,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 144.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

