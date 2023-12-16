Empire Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Empire from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMP

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.