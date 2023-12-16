Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Director Terry Vance Sells 15,295 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 520,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,132. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.49. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

