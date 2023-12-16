Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Enel Chile Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

