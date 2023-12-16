Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells $45,692.16 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $45,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,038,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Energy Vault Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
