Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Insider Sells $45,692.16 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Akshay Ladwa sold 20,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $45,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,038,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Vault Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.54. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

About Energy Vault

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

