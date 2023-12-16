Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $21.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of analysts have commented on ERF shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Enerplus by 427.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 86,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Enerplus by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,386,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,460 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

