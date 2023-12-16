EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 127.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

