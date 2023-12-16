EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

