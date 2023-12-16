Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $251.48

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $251.48 and last traded at $249.94, with a volume of 290164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

