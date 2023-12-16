EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

ESLOY stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. 23,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,645. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $82.24 and a 52-week high of $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

